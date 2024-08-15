The CADET platform is designed as a versatile, box-shaped tracked chassis that can accommodate crew and equipment while providing attachment points for various air defence systems. Key features include:

The Indian Army is actively seeking domestic solutions for the procurement of 90 Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) systems. This initiative, announced by the Ministry of Defence, aims to enhance the Army's air defence capabilities to support mechanized units across various operational environments.





Future Adaptability





Initially, the CADET platform will be equipped with Akashteer Equipment for self-propelled air defence but is designed for future adaptability. It will serve as a carrier for various Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) weapon systems, including the Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System and the Drone Kill System. The platform's modularity allows it to operate effectively in diverse terrains, including plains, deserts, and high-altitude areas, ensuring critical air defence support wherever needed.





By integrating radar and communication systems at all levels into a unified network, Akashteer aims to deliver unprecedented levels of situational awareness and control. The same will enable swift engagement of hostile targets and reduce the risk of fratricide in contested airspace.

According to the Army, in the future, CADET will also be utilised as a carrier platform for many other varieties of the Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) weapon systems for self-propelled air defence units.





This procurement reflects a strategic move by the Indian Army to bolster its air defence capabilities in response to evolving threats in modern warfare.





