India is considering the acquisition of 21 additional MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) amid ongoing regional tensions, particularly with China. Meanwhile, the IAF is upgrading its MiG-29s to fill the gap left by retiring MiG-21s and delays in other aircraft programs. According to the Tribune, the IAF urgently asked the Ministry of Defence to upgrade its MiG-29 UPG fighters. These upgrades include new ground-attack weapons and improved avionics and control systems for better performance.

The initial plan is to upgrade 24 MiG-29 fighters to support the HSLD Mark-II stand-off weapon. The IAF now operates three squadrons of MiG-29 UPG aircraft. There is also a plan to add a fourth squadron by acquiring 21 more MiG-29s from Russia.





The HSLD Mark-II, or High-Speed Low-Drag Mark-II, is a precision-guided munition designed for use by fighter aircraft. This weapon is engineered to deliver high accuracy and lethality while minimizing aerodynamic resistance, hence the term ‘low-drag.’ Its design allows for effective deployment at high speeds, making it suitable for modern aerial combat scenarios where quick, decisive action is required.





One of the standout features of the HSLD Mark-II is its advanced guidance system. Utilizing a combination of GPS, inertial navigation, and sometimes laser guidance, the weapon can accurately strike targets with minimal deviation. This multi-modal guidance system ensures that the munition remains effective in various combat environments, including those with electronic countermeasures.

The HSLD Mark-II is also notable for its modularity. It can be equipped with different types of warheads depending on the mission requirements. This flexibility allows it to be used against a wide range of targets, from fortified structures to moving vehicles. The modular design also simplifies logistics and maintenance, as the same basic munition can be adapted for multiple roles.

Another critical aspect of the HSLD Mark II is its aerodynamic design. The weapon is built to minimize air resistance, which not only enhances its range and speed but also improves the aircraft’s overall performance. This low-drag characteristic is particularly important for stealth fighters, as it helps to maintain their low radar cross-section.



In terms of operational use, the HSLD Mark-II has been integrated into various modern fighter jets, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor. Its compatibility with these advanced platforms underscores its importance in contemporary aerial warfare. The munition’s ability to be deployed from internal weapons bays further enhances the stealth capabilities of these aircraft.

The development of the HSLD Mark-II reflects ongoing advancements in military technology aimed at increasing the precision and effectiveness of aerial combat operations. By combining high-speed deployment with low-drag characteristics and advanced guidance systems, this weapon represents a significant leap forward in the capabilities of modern fighter aircraft.

India’s acquisition of MiG-29 fighter jets dates back to the mid-1980s. The initial batch of MiG-29s was delivered in 1986, marking the beginning of India’s long-term relationship with this aircraft model.





Over the years, India has continued to expand its fleet of MiG-29s through various procurement deals. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, additional units were acquired to bolster the Indian Air Force’s capabilities.

In 2009, India signed a significant deal with Russia to upgrade its existing MiG-29 fleet to the MiG-29UPG standard. This upgrade included advanced avionics, weapon systems, and enhanced airframe structures.

Most recently, in 2020, India approved the procurement of 21 more MiG-29s from Russia. This deal was part of a broader effort to modernize the Indian Air Force and address emerging security challenges.

Overall, India has acquired a substantial number of MiG-29s over the years, with estimates suggesting that the Indian Air Force operates around 60 to 70 of these aircraft. This enduring relationship underscores the strategic importance of the MiG-29 in India’s defence arsenal.

India upgrades to its MiG-29 fleet, transforming these aircraft into the MiG-29UPG standard. One of the primary upgrades includes the integration of advanced avionics and a new Zhuk-ME radar, which enhances the aircraft’s detection and tracking capabilities, allowing it to engage multiple targets simultaneously.

The MiG-29UPG also benefits from improved engine performance with the RD-33 Series 3 turbofan engines. These engines provide better thrust and fuel efficiency, extending the aircraft’s operational range and endurance. This upgrade is crucial for enhancing the MiG-29’s overall combat effectiveness.



