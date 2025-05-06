



Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has issued a resolute warning that Pakistan will respond with "full force" to any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasising the nation's unwavering commitment to preserving its national prestige and the wellbeing of its people.





Munir underscored that while Pakistan seeks peace both within the region and beyond, any threat to its sovereignty would be met with decisive military action.





Addressing the persistent unrest and militancy in Balochistan, Munir categorically stated that "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan."





He specifically addressed the activities of groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), asserting that these organisations, despite their efforts to destabilise the province, pose no existential threat to the integrity of Balochistan or Pakistan as a whole. General Munir dismissed the notion that a limited number of militants could determine the fate of the province, reinforcing the army's resolve to defeat terrorism in all its forms.





General Munir further emphasised that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and called for unwavering national unity to confront this menace. He described terrorist groups that claim to represent the Baloch identity as a "blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism," denouncing their actions as contrary to the true spirit of the region. He reiterated that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, with the full support of the Pakistani people, would continue their relentless fight against terrorism.





Highlighting the role of foreign-sponsored terrorism, General Munir identified it as the gravest threat to Balochistan's security and development. He warned that hostile elements seeking to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilise the province would not be allowed to succeed.





The army chief assured that any obstacles to Pakistan's progress would be collectively removed, reaffirming the unity between the armed forces and the nation.





General Munir's statements come amid a backdrop of increased militant attacks and security operations in Balochistan, including recent high-profile incidents such as the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train. These events have prompted robust military responses and further solidified the army's commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.





However, Munir did not make any reference to the grave issue of TTP launching concerted guerrilla attacks on Pakistani armed forces.





The simmering unrest in Sindh, KPK, PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan did not find a mention in his address.





General Asim Munir's remarks reflect a sense of urgency and fear of an impending military all-out attack by the Indian armed forces.





