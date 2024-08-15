



by Girish Linganna





Surface-to-Air Missile for Assured Retaliation or SAMAR is a vital part of India's short-range air defence system. It is designed to intercept low-flying threats such as drones, loitering munitions, and attack helicopters within a range of 12 to 30 kilometers and at speeds up to Mach 2.5 (3,062 kms/hr).





This quick-response surface-to-air missile system uses refurbished Russian air-to-air missile technology. Specifically, it employs reconditioned Vympel R-73 and R-27 Air-to-Air missiles, which have been reprogrammed for surface-to-air defence.





The SAMAR systems stand out for their innovative approach to refurbishing air-to-air missiles that have exceeded their shelf life. While these missiles are no longer safe for aerial launches, they remain effective when used in a surface-to-air role. This strategy not only extends the lifespan of these missiles but also offers a cost-efficient way to bolster India’s air defence capabilities.





The SAMAR system features a twin turret launch platform capable of firing two missiles simultaneously or in rapid succession, depending on the nature of the threat.





This system was developed by the Indian Air Force’s 7 Base Repair Depot (BRD) and 11 BRD, in collaboration with Indian private companies Simran Flowtech Industries and Yamazuki Denki.





SAMAR was first publicly displayed at the Aero India 2023 defence exhibition in February 2023.





In its 2023 year-end report, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that the Air Force had successfully developed an indigenous prototype of a ground-based system designed to launch air-to-air missiles (AAMs) under Project SAMAR.





The report also mentioned that the fabrication of SAMAR Firing Units (FUs) was successfully completed in 2023.





SAMAR-1 Missile System





The SAMAR-1 air defence missile system, which uses refurbished Vympel R-73E infrared-guided air-to-air missiles, has not only met but also surpassed expectations during its field tests.





With a range of 12 km, the system has proven highly-effective against low-flying targets such as UAVs, helicopters, and fighter jets, showing it is ready for induction into the Indian Air Force's operational fleet.





The successful deployment of SAMAR marks a major advancement in India's capability to quickly and effectively address new threats. With a large stock of Vympel R-73E missiles that were no longer safe for use on fighter jets, the IAF made a strategic and sustainable choice to adapt these missiles for the SAMAR system.





This initiative not only gives these missiles a new purpose but also follows global trends in environmentally responsible defence practices. The SAMAR project sets an example by reusing outdated equipment, minimizing waste, and making the most of available resources.





At the International Defence Aviation Exposition, which took place alongside the Tarang Shakti 2024 exercise, India showcased its SAMAR-1 system. This event, which was the largest multilateral air combat exercise ever hosted by India, brought together air forces from ten countries, with 18 others observing.





The presentation of the SAMAR-1 system highlights India's dedication to enhancing its defence technology and ensuring the safety of its airspace.





SAMAR-2 Missile System





India is preparing to test its latest air defence system, SAMAR-2, by December, a Hindustan Times report said citing Indian Air Force officials. The SAMAR-2 system, with a range of about 30 kilometers, is a significant addition to India's growing air defence capabilities. This system will use refurbished R-27 Russian air-to-air missiles that have exceeded their original shelf life. SAMAR-2 builds upon the existing SAMAR-1 system, which is already in use.





The development of SAMAR-2 is part of India's broader plan to strengthen its air defence systems.





Alongside this, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on Project Kusha, a homegrown long-range surface-to-air missile system. This system is expected to be ready in four to five years and will have a range of up to 350 kilometers.





DRDO has also developed the Indigenous Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), a portable system designed to tackle low-altitude aerial threats at close range.





Overview of India's Current Air Defence Systems





India's air defence includes several advanced systems designed to protect the country's airspace. The S-400 missile system and medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) systems, developed in partnership with Israel, are among the key components.





Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) uses a variety of other defence systems, such as the Israeli SpyDer, as well as older Soviet-era systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK, Tunguska, Strela, and Shilka. They also operate Zu-23-2B anti-aircraft guns, upgraded L-70 guns originally made by Bofors AB, and the portable Igla missile system, known as MANPADS.





The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bangalore





