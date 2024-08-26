



The Indian Coast Guard has revealed that it has conducted a swift night operation, in which officials were able to save 11 lives through a coordinated sea-air Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation.





The Coast Guards jumped to action after MV ITT PUMA, en route to Port Blair from Kolkata, sank 90 nautical miles from the south of Sagar Island.





Two Indian Coast Guard ships, Sarang and Amogh, along with a CG Dornier aircraft, undertook this operation "in extremely inclement sea conditions", the Indian Coast Guard said, as per ANI.





