



Surat: InsideFPV, an Indian deep-tech drone company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israeli firm UAV Dynamix, marking a significant step towards its global expansion. The Surat-based company has committed to supplying an estimated 10,000 drones to UAV Dynamix over the next decade, the company said in a news release here, on Thursday.





The partnership aims to combine the technological expertise of both companies, focusing on exchanging hardware and software technologies to develop innovative drone solutions. InsideFPV, which has gained popularity among Indian defence forces, hopes this collaboration will bolster its reputation with key foreign defence partners.





Recently, InsideFPV achieved a remarkable feat by flying one of its drones for 141 minutes on a single charge. The company is now eyeing the Guinness World Record for drone flight time. This accomplishment is the result of extensive research efforts since 2020, involving countless hours of rigorous field testing.





The Indian firm has also demonstrated its capability to control drones from a distance of 7,000 kilometres, successfully operating them from the Netherlands, Oman, and Bangalore in India. This achievement marks a significant milestone in InsideFPV's defence vertical development.





On the occasion, Arth Chowdhary, CEO of InsideFPV, said: “As a company dedicated to solving problems through extensive R&D (research and development), we tackled the issue of flight time, leading to significant improvements. Recognizing India’s nascent stage in drone technology, we established drone labs in schools and colleges.”





“Our agreement to supply 10,000 drones underscores our commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and vision to become a global drone manufacturing hub. We eagerly anticipate further advancements in the drone sector by doing R&D,” he added.





Tal Appelbaum, CEO of UAV Dynamix, highlighted the growing importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern aviation. He said: “From surveillance to surveying operations, the growing dependence of UAVs is critical to shape the future of modern aviation. InsideFPV represents India’s technological brilliance, and coupled with UAV Dynamix’s substantial experience in the sector and extensive network of international pilots, drone technology in aerial imagery, surveillance and surveying will mark a sizable contribution to the future of this sector.”





In addition to its commercial endeavours, InsideFPV has launched Drone Labs, a research laboratory offering training and exposure to drone technology in Army schools. The initiative aims to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education through hands-on learning, exposing students to electronics, coding, and robotics. The programme includes an advanced simulator, allowing beginners to practise flying drones in a risk-free environment.





About InsideFPV





InsideFPV has secured substantial financial backing, having raised more than ₹3.85 Crores (approximately $460,000/£370,000) across two funding rounds. Notable investors include IPV, Soonicorn Ventures, Mumbai Angels, and Dlabs at ISB Hyderabad. The company has also attracted investment from the founders of Fasal and high-ranking executives from Blackstone Group and KPMG.





The start-up's profile received a significant boost when it featured on the popular television programme “Shark Tank India” in its second series, generating considerable interest from both investors and the public. Apart from that, InsideFPV was recently recognized in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024 list, specifically in the “Consumer Technology” category.





