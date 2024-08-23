



Quetta: In Balochistan province, Pakistan, a fierce military offensive by Pakistani security forces has been underway for the past three days in the Gishk area of Johan, Kalat. According to local media outlet Balochwarna News, the operation involves Pakistan SSG commandos, the Air Force, and various other branches of the Pakistani security forces.





The report further states that Pakistani security forces have surrounded a camp of Baloch fighters in Gishk since August 22, leading to intense clashes. Gunship helicopters have been indiscriminately attacking the besieged areas, which are inhabited by farmers and nomadic Baloch people involved in agriculture and livestock herding.





On August 23, at least seven military helicopters were observed heading toward Gishk. It is uncertain whether their deployment was for rescue missions or additional shelling. Pakistani security forces have deployed several SSG commandos via helicopter and have intermittently bombarded the area with gunships.





Baloch fighters are reportedly resisting the Pakistani army's offensives. A local source informed Balochwarna News that "the fighting is intense and fierce."





Multiple ambulances have been seen in the surrounding areas, and some vehicles were noted transporting military casualties. However, there are no confirmed reports of casualties among the Baloch insurgents.





Experts suggest that the prolonged and extensive military siege over the past three days indicates that, despite their limited supplies and resources, the Baloch insurgents are fiercely resisting the Pakistani military. Due to the complete blockade, obtaining timely information is difficult. The situation in the Kalat-Gishk area remains tense and unclear.





According to Dawn, the situation in the Kalat-Gishk area remains fraught with tension and uncertainty. Human rights concerns during military operations in Balochistan include forced disappearances of activists and suspected insurgents, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary arrests. These actions often leave individuals unaccounted for and subject to poor conditions, while the conflict has displaced many civilians and disrupted their lives.





Additionally, the Pakistani government has faced criticism for restricting media coverage and censoring journalists and activists who report on these abuses.





