



Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, Goro Sindhi, a central leader of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), is in critical condition following a violent attack.





"The incident occurred as Sindhi and his delegation were leaving Hyderabad Civil Hospital after visiting workers injured by alleged Pakistani State Brokers", said a statement by JSFM.





The delegation, which was targeted by unknown armed assailants, faced a brutal assault that resulted in Sindhi sustaining three bullet wounds.





He has been rushed to the hospital and is currently in serious condition. The attack highlights the dangerous climate faced by Sindhi activists and the broader issues of systemic persecution in the region.





JSFM Chairman Sohail Abaro has condemned the attack, attributing it to Pakistan Army-sponsored terrorists.





"We believe this murderous attack was orchestrated by Army-sponsored terrorists," Abaro stated. "We strongly condemn this barbaric act of terrorism and appeal to international human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing killings, looting, and brutality in Sindh and take immediate action," he said.





The attack underscores the systemic issues facing the Sindhi people, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the suppression of religious minorities.





Sindhi Hindus, in particular, have faced increased discrimination. The JSFM has consistently criticised the perceived Punjabi dominance in Pakistan, advocating for Sindhi unity and resistance against what they view as a regime backed by the Pakistani Army.





In light of this attack, the JSFM has called for global attention and intervention to address the escalating violence and human rights violations in Sindh.





The movement, which has previously relied on peaceful measures like protests and demonstrations, finds itself increasingly targeted by forces aligned with the Pakistani state.





