New Delhi: In a major achievement for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it successfully conducted a night user trial of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Prithvi-II on Thursday night. The launch took place at 7.46pm from a defence facility off Odisha coast.





This test is probably a tit-for-tat to Pakistan test firing a Chinese supplied missile on 21st Aug, 2024. However, it remains to be seen if Pakistan will continue with such tests as this activity would seriously deplete its resources of bought off the shelf missiles. DRDO is likely to up the ante and test fire several other missile in the near future.



Capable of Destroying Targets At A Range of 350Km





Developed by DRDO, the missile is capable of destroying targets at a range of 350km. The night trial was part of a series of tests aimed at validating the missile’s performance under various operational conditions.





The Prithvi-II is a single-stage liquid-fuelled missile with a sophisticated guidance system that ensures precision targeting. With a payload capacity of up to 500-1,000 kilograms, the missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.





Ability To Deliver Variety of Warheads





It’s flexibility in deployment, coupled with its ability to deliver a variety of warheads, can enhance India’s tactical and strategic options.





The user training launch was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), which is responsible for managing India’s nuclear arsenal.





