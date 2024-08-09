



Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited on reaching Bangalore He appreciated the engineering marvel that is TEJAS, a light combat aircraft built using indigenous technology. He was overjoyed sitting in TEJAS. The Chief Minister learned about the construction and working methods of aircrafts and helicopters manufactured by HAL.





Chief Minister Yadav said that HAL has units in many places in the country. Madhya Pradesh government intends to establish one of the aerospace and defense development wings in the state by HAL. Madhya Pradesh government will get all the basic facilities including land and all the proceedings for its establishment completed through a single window. A nodal officer will also be appointed for setting up the unit, to ease the entire process.





Chief Minister Yadav inspected the equipping and final assembly of HAL. He learned about the manufacturing sequence of TEJAS aircraft. He also gained insight into the stages of structural, assembly, coupling, equipping, and testing. To experience the excitement and pride of knowing the aircraft, Chief Minister Yadav himself boarded the Tejas aircraft and sought information about its safety and orbit.





Chief Minister Yadav sat in the Dhruv helicopter and learned about the features of the helicopter from the pilot. He congratulated the HAL officers and employees for making aircraft and defence equipment with indigenous technology. Chief Minister Yadav said that the aircraft and security equipment manufactured by HAL with indigenous technology increased the strength of the Indian Navy. This is a matter of pride for every Indian. He also made an entry in the visitor's book. HAL Chairman and Managing Director C.B. Krishna presented a replica of Anant TEJAS fighter aircraft as a mark of respect to Chief Minister Yadav.





HAL is a special public sector undertaking of the Government of India. In this enterprise, products useful in aeronautical and defence sectors are manufactured. It makes an important contribution to the development of indigenous military and aircraft.





Agencies







