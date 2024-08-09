



For the Indian Army fighting cross-border terrorism, militants hiding in houses pose the biggest challenge





The Indian Army has specially prepared drills for entering houses and dealing with terrorists, which are practiced regularly. Despite this, the Army suffers the most losses while fighting terrorists hiding in houses in cities or villages.





Now, a sure solution has been found: a drone, only 15 cm long and weighing 260 grams, will search for terrorists hiding in houses and eliminate them. This drone, named Hover-B and developed by Zulu Defence, is already inducted in the Indian Army.





"This drone, upon entering a building, searches for its target while avoiding surrounding obstacles. It is equipped with a 400-gram grenade that can be detonated remotely," said Major Samar Toor (3rd Generation Infantry Veteran), Chief Growth Officer at Zulu Defence.





Hover-B can also explode if there is any movement around it or if it hits its target.





The drone has sensors that help it navigate and send video streams. It is equipped with night vision, making it easy to search for terrorists even at night.





It can also be used for monitoring purposes and send live broadcasts to its base. It can be sent up to 2 km away from the base.





"Terrorists constantly attempt to infiltrate India's borders through mountains and forests. Hover B can monitor the border even in bad weather or fog and alert its base of any infiltration incidents," Major Samar Toor added.





