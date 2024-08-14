



Srinagar: Security has been intensified in Kashmir and Jammu divisions to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with a multi-tier security set put in place at the venue of the main function—the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.





IGP Kashmir V K Birdi told reporters here that a multi-tier security set has been put in place at Bakshi stadium, the venue of main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, while regulatory barricades have been established at several places as part of the security drill.





“We have made foolproof security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations. We keep all possibilities in mind while drafting a security plan to ensure that everything remains peaceful,” he said.





Birdi said the adversary will try to carry out subversive activity but the security grid also prepares a calibrated plan to ensure that inimical elements do not succeed.





Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said the enthusiasm among the general populace was high ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.





Security forces are conducting surprise checks and vehicles entering Srinagar are being checked at the nakas established in the outskirts of the city.





Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Jammu for the peaceful celebrations of the event.





Besides tightening security in the city, vigil is also being made on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, to thwart any plans of terrorists to disrupt the celebrations.





Police, paramilitary CRPF and Army personnel have been deployed in the region to keep an eye on any suspicious activity.





Barricades have also been set up at many places especially at the entry points leading to the Maulana Azad Stadium where the main function will be held.





“The security agencies are already on alert and have an augmented security grid along the International Border and the Line of Control,” said an official.





“All the vehicles entering or leaving the city are being frisked, suspicious activities are being monitored and additional Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed on all the vulnerable routes in view of sensitivity of the situation,” he said.





Meanwhile, BSF is on alert along the International Border from Kathua to Akhnoor.





Special pickets were also raised along the banks of River Tawi while search and anti-fog lights were also installed to maintain vigil.





Agencies







