



India and Japan are significantly enhancing their defence collaboration, particularly in response to regional security challenges, including terrorism and China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. This partnership is marked by the integration of advanced technologies and a commitment to joint military exercises.





Key Developments





1. Integration of Stealth Antenna Systems:





One of the most significant outcomes of the talks was the agreement to advance discussions on the integration of Japan’s Unicorn stealth antenna system into Indian warships. This system, known as the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN), consolidates multiple antennas into a single horn-shaped structure, reducing the radar signature and making warships less detectable by enemy forces.

Japan’s Defence Minister Minoru Kihara emphasized the progress made in transferring this technology and the early signing of related agreements. “The cooperation in the areas of unmanned ground vehicles and robotics has been successfully completed, and we are now moving forward with the transfer of the Unicorn system,” Kihara stated.



2. Upgraded Security Pact:





India and Japan have decided to renew and update their 2008 Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a move that reflects the evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. The decision was made during the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers of both nations, held recently in New Delhi. The revised declaration is expected to be unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Japan for the annual summit.

The renewal of the 2008 Joint Declaration comes against a backdrop of growing convergence between India and Japan on strategic issues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The original declaration laid the groundwork for stronger security cooperation, including strategic dialogues between foreign ministers and consultations between defence ministers and National Security Advisors (NSAs). The current revision reflects the need to address contemporary security challenges, such as China’s expansionist policies and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.





3. Military Interoperability And Joint Exercises:





The two countries are set to enhance military interoperability through increased joint exercises and cooperation in space and cyber domains. This is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their defence capabilities against potential threats.





4. Focus On Cybersecurity





In addition to traditional military cooperation, India and Japan are also focusing on capacity-building in cybersecurity, addressing the misuse of digital technologies in the context of terrorism.



The strengthened defence ties between India and Japan reflect a mutual commitment to addressing security challenges in the region, particularly terrorism and the geopolitical dynamics posed by China. Through advanced technology integration and enhanced military cooperation, both nations aim to bolster their defence capabilities and ensure regional stability.



5. Indo-Pacific Shared Vision





A key focus of the dialogue was the shared vision of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, an area of increasing strategic importance. “A free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is the top priority for both our countries,” said Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar during the meeting. The two sides discussed the possibility of expanding their security and defence cooperation to include third countries, with the aim of promoting peace and stability in the region.



