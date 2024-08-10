



In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has extradited the most wanted Pro-Khalistan Element (PKE), Tarsem Singh from Abu Dhabi. The suspect was brought to India on Friday morning and was arrested by the NIA on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Singh is brother of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, who hails from Tarn Taran, Punjab, and is presently believed to be operating from Canada. The suspect is associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), officials said.





According to NIA, Tarsem has been involved in conspiracy to carry out an RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May 2022 and RPG attack on Sarhali Police station in Tarn Taran in December, 2022.





He has been named by NIA in multiple chargesheet for allegedly having close contacts with drug smugglers, Khalistani operatives in Pakistan and other countries. ”Through the complex network of operatives based abroad, they have been recruiting, motivating and handling their associates in India to carry out terrorist activities, extortion and cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs into India,” according to the NIA.





The PKEs based abroad have linkages with major gangs operating in North India, including local gangsters, organized criminal syndicates and networks. “Investigations have also revealed a complex mechanism of fund raising for the BKI and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), whose chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down by unidentified men in Canada last year.





As per NIA, a former gangster, Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is now a very important BKI member and Khalistani operative. “In the year 2018-19, he fled to Pakistan illegally and is currently living there under the patronage of ISI, and is involved in commission of terrorist activities against India.





Rinda is involved in various offences like smuggling of arms, ammunition explosives and drugs into Indian territory from Pakistan, recruitment of BKI operatives, murders, raising funds for BKI through extortion, in the states of Punjab and Maharashtra,” said a senior North Block official.





Landa was initially involved in criminal and gangster related activities. In 2017, he left for Canada and continued his activities from there. He was also the mastermind of the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police SI Dilbagh Singh in August, 2022.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







