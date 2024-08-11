



Anantnag: Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir VK Birdi said on Sunday that the operation that began a day ago is underway in the upper reaches of Gagar-Mandu area of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.





"Security forces had information regarding the movement of terrorists in the upper reaches. A search operation was being conducted in the Gagar-Mandu area. Security forces spotted the movement of terrorists and there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists...Operation is underway...," IG Birdi told reporters.





He further said during the operation, two soldiers lost their lives while another soldier was admitted to hospital after receiving injuries and is stable.





"Two Indian army soldiers lost their lives in the encounter and a soldier who was admitted to the hospital is currently stable," he said.





IG Birdi said that a civilian succumbed to his injuries in the exchange of fire while another civilian was undergoing treatment at the hospital.





"It is a matter of investigation that some more people got injured in the exchange of fire and a local succumbed to the injuries. The other civilian who was admitted to the hospital is currently stable...," IG Birdi added.





"It can be speculated that it was a group of 3-4 terrorists...", IG Birdi said.





Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army paid tribute to Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday.





"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme #Sacrifice of #Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&K," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), said in a post on X.





