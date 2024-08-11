



Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and All Ranks of the Indian Army have paid tribute to two soldiers who were killed in a gunfight in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Saturday.





The soldiers Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma sacrificed their lives during a counter-terrorist operation in Anantnag.





In a statement, the Indian Army expressed its deepest condolences and reaffirmed its support for the bereaved families during this period of grief.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his profound sadness, stating, "Deeply saddened at the loss of our brave and fearless Indian Army soldiers in a counter-terrorist operation in Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K). My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with them, in this hour of grief."





On Saturday, the Army in a statement said that it had been earlier confirmed through Human and Electronic means on 05 August 2024 terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region in the month of July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir.





"Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 09 & 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up," it said.





"Suspicious movement was observed at approximately 1400 hours on 10 August, on challenging, was immediately responded to by indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing from terrorists in which two Army personnel and two civilians, in the vicinity were injured. The terror antecedents of the injured civilians are being ascertained. The area is above 10000 feet in high altitude, has thick under growth, large boulders, Nallahs and re-entrants that poses a serious challenge to operations. Security forces are moving deliberately and are in the process of hunting down the terrorists. Operations will progress through the night," it added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







