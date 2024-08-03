



A senior Pakistani SSG commando and close associate of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist, identified as Noman Ziaullah, was gunned down on July 27 while attempting to infiltrate India in the Machil area.





An infiltration attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army in the Macchal area of Kupwara. The infiltrator was spotted at the Matka post of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), where it is believed they planned to carry out a BAT (Border Action Team) action.





Terrorist Identified





Alert Indian Army troops neutralized the infiltrator and recovered his weapon. The terrorist was identified as Noman Ziaullah, a close aide of Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin, and was reportedly in regular contact with senior officials of the Pakistani Army.





Pakistani Links





Reports suggest that Ziaullah was prepared by the Pakistani Army to infiltrate India. Photos circulating in various domains show him in an SSG (Special Services Group) tracksuit. Additionally, pictures of Ziaullah with Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin have surfaced on multiple platforms, confirming his high-level connections within Pakistani terror networks.





Hafiz Saeed: UN-Designated Terrorist And 26/11 Mastermind





Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, founder of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, remains a prominent figure in global counterterrorism efforts. Saeed, who has been in prison since July 17, 2019, was sentenced to 33 years in April 2022 by a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Pakistan, for "financing terrorism."





Despite his designation as a UN-proscribed terrorist in December 2008 and similar listings by the European Union, Saeed evaded formal charges and extradition for nearly two decades. His long history of terrorism and the delay in legal consequences have been significant concerns for international and Indian authorities.





Agencies







