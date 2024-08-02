Srinagar: Two battalions of the Assam Rifles (AR) will be moved from Manipur to Jammu and Kashmir for counter-terror operations, sources have said. The move is routine as the military works to deploy forces including the AR in a most efficient manner for neutralising terrorists in the Union Territory, sources said.





The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which is under the Home Ministry will take over security duties in the locations in Manipur where the two AR battalions comprising approximately 1,500 soldiers were stationed, sources said, as per NDTV.





The remaining AR battalions in Manipur will continue to stay on for the dual roles of counter-insurgency and border-guarding, sources said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in J&K after a spate of terror attacks. He was given a full overview of the situation at the meeting where National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah were present.





Outside of J&K, the AR is among the most experienced counter-insurgency forces, sources said, adding the deployment of AR soldiers will help boost anti-terror ops in J&K.





Amarnath Yatra 2024- Security Measures Beefed Up





The AR – ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ – is under the administrative control of the Home Ministry and operational control of the army. It guards the 1,600-km-long Indo-Myanmar border, of which nearly 400 km is in Manipur, where it also functions as the primary counter-insurgency force making its task a dual-role one.





There are some Border Security Force (BSF) battalions in Manipur, but they are not specifically tasked with guarding the Indo-Myanmar border.





Former AR Director General Lieutenant General PC Nair (retired) on July 27 had termed as “stupid reports” allegations that the AR has been “favouring one community and not the other” in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, where the valley-dominant Meitei community and nearly two dozen tribes known as Kukis – a term given by the British in colonial times – who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting since May 2023.





Lt General Nair, who retired this week after four decades of service, had said that to call the AR biased towards a particular community was “nothing but rumours” spread by some people with a hidden agenda.





“… From the first day, the Assam Rifle has maintained a neutral stand [in Manipur]. All these narratives that have been coming are agenda-driven. It makes me laugh when I read some of these stupid reports saying the Assam Rifles is favouring one community, not favouring the other. These are nothing but rumours, falsehoods, preposterous,” Lt General Nair had said.





Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera on Thursday took charge as Director General of the AR. He has extensive experience of planning and executing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in J&K and the northeast region.





He is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, and two Army Commander Commendation Cards.





A retired top-ranking army officer said some people with a hidden agenda are spreading disinformation that all of AR is being moved out of Manipur.





“The AR is a professional force and can be deployed anywhere across the country depending on the security needs. The current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is such that AR’s role is needed there. The AR is not some district commissioner or official who people can bully or hold protests against to be removed as per their whim,” the retired officer, requesting anonymity.





The AR on its website says the force remains deployed in some of the most remote and underdeveloped areas and provides security to locals. It has grown substantially over the years from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







