



Taipei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyiv in war-hit Ukraine on Friday after concluding his two-day visit to Poland. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit came at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





" I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepen the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.





PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Multimedia Exposition 'Martyrologist', the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. He will honour the memory of the children there. The PM will then pay homage to the Gandhi Statue at the Botanical Garden in Kyiv.





PM Modi will then meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Maryinskyi Palace, where they will have a restricted meeting followed by a delegation-level meeting with other delegates. The leaders will then exchange documents and then the presentation of BHISHM Cube will take place.





The Prime Minister will then interact with Ukrainian students of Hindi before departing for Rzeszow-Jasionka airport by a special train.





Earlier, on Thursday, PM Modi concluded his Poland visit.





India and Poland decided to elevate their ties to the level of strategic partnership and reinforced their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





Prime Minister Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk expressed "deepest concern" over the Ukraine conflict including its "terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences" and reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.





The leaders, during their meeting, affirmed their mutual commitment to upholding peace and rules-based international order.





The visit to Poland, the first by an Indian PM in 45 years, came as both nations celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







