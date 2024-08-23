



A recent development has brought 4G mobile network services to a remote village along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, India. This initiative highlights the collaborative efforts between the local administration and the Indian Army.





On August 21, 2024, the Airtel 4G network was inaugurated in Phobrang village. The event was attended by local officials, including Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin and Brigadier S Rana of the 118 Brigade. The successful implementation of this service was made possible through the cooperation of various stakeholders, including the local administration, the army, and the villagers.





The project received significant support from the deputy commissioner and the Fire and Fury Corps, which provided five kilometers of optical fibre cable (OFC). This effort is part of a broader commitment to enhance connectivity in some of the most remote areas of the region, ensuring that even border villages have access to modern communication services.





This initiative not only improves communication for the local population but also enhances operational capabilities for the Indian Army stationed in the area. The introduction of 4G services is a crucial step in bridging the digital divide in remote regions, allowing residents to access essential services and information.





