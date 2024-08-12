



The JF-17 Thunder, a key fighter jet for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has recently faced significant scrutiny due to multiple crashes and ongoing technical issues. The latest incident occurred on June 5, 2024, when a JF-17 Block-II crashed in the Jhang district of Punjab, Pakistan. This marked the fifth confirmed crash of the aircraft since its induction into service. The mainstream Pakistani media and the Air Force stayed silent about the incident until June 11. Martin-Baker, the company that makes the ejection seat, confirmed the crash on X.





“On June 5, a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Block-II aircraft crashed near the Jhang district. The pilot successfully ejected using the Martin-Baker PK16LE Seat,” said the Martin-Baker post.





Data from the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network shows that this is the fifth confirmed crash of the Sino-Pakistani fighter jet in its 13-year service history. In contrast, the JF-17’s Indian counterpart, the TEJAS jet, has had only one crash (by cause of engine failure supplied by GE of US, so far, TEJAS's indigenous components has Zero percent failure rate) in nearly eight years of service.





Technical Challenges And Operational Readiness





The JF-17, developed jointly by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China, is designed to replace older aircraft in the PAF's fleet. Despite having around 150 units in service, a significant number of these jets are reportedly grounded due to various technical snags and maintenance challenges. The aircraft's reliability has been questioned, with past incidents highlighting its vulnerability to mechanical failures.





Major Engine Issues





The RD-93 engine has been reported to have worsening maintenance issues. These problems are attributed to the engine's design and the complexities involved in its upkeep. The PAF has noted that these issues are becoming increasingly difficult to manage, impacting the operational readiness of the JF-17 fleet.





Since 2018, U.S. sanctions on Rosoboronexport, the Russian defense trade agency, have complicated the procurement of spare parts and maintenance services for the RD-93 engines. This has led to payment issues and difficulties in ensuring that the JF-17s remain operational. The reliance on a single source for engine support has created vulnerabilities in the PAF's operational capabilities.





The RD-93 engine has been compared unfavorably to other engines, such as the General Electric F404 used in India's TEJAS fighter. The JF-17's engine is seen as less reliable, which raises concerns about its performance in critical situations.





The JF-17's reliance on the RD-93 engine has led to significant operational challenges for the Pakistan Air Force. With ongoing maintenance issues, supply chain complications due to sanctions, and a lack of viable alternatives, the future operational effectiveness of the JF-17 may be at risk unless these issues are addressed.





Weak Performance





According to IAF Group Captain DK Pandey’s analysis, the JF-17 fighter jet faces reliability issues in air defence roles. Its Link-17 data link has a limited data transfer rate, and it cannot integrate with the Link-16 system used by Pakistani F-16s, disclosed BulgarianMilitary.com in scathing report





Moreover, the jet lacks a strong Beyond Visual Range capability, and its Airborne Interception Radar has precision problems. During Operation Swift Retort on February 27, 2019, JF-17s underperformed due to effective jamming by an Indian pilot, resulting in none of the PAF’s Range Extension Kit bombs hitting their targets.





Overall, the JF-17 has several major issues such as short flight time, inaccurate targeting, unreliable radar, limited carrying capacity, maintenance problems, unreliable main computers, and frequent equipment failures.





Lack of Transparency





Following the recent crash, there has been a notable silence from Pakistani authorities regarding the incident. This lack of official confirmation has led to speculation that the PAF may be attempting to manage the narrative surrounding the JF-17's reliability and operational status. Analysts suggest that this could be an effort to protect the aircraft's export potential, especially as Pakistan actively markets the JF-17 to international buyers.





Implications For Future Operations





The ongoing issues with the JF-17 fleet raise concerns about the PAF's operational capabilities. As the aircraft is central to Pakistan's air defense strategy, any significant downtime or reliability issues could impact national security. Furthermore, the PAF's ability to maintain and upgrade its fleet will be crucial as it looks to integrate newer models, such as the Block-III version of the JF-17.





Finally, The JF-17 Thunder's recent crashes and the PAF's handling of these incidents underscore the challenges facing Pakistan's air force. With ongoing technical issues and a lack of transparency, the future of the JF-17 as a reliable combat aircraft remains uncertain.





Our Bureau







