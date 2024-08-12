



India is making significant strides in its indigenous fighter aircraft program, focusing on two key projects: the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). These developments are crucial for enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





TEJAS MK-2





The HAL TEJAS MK-2, also known as the Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), is an advanced multirole combat aircraft developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This aircraft is designed to replace older models such as the MiG-29, Mirage-2000, and Jaguar over the next decade.





The TEJAS MK-2 features a canard delta wing configuration and is powered by the GE-F414 INS6 engine, which provides a thrust of approximately 98 kN. This powerful engine allows the aircraft to operate effectively as a medium-weight fighter. The aircraft is expected to achieve speeds of up to 1.8 Mach and has a ferry range of about 3,500 kilometers. It can carry a maximum weight of 16.5 tons, which includes a payload capacity of 6.5 tons. The TEJAS MK-2 aims for an indigenous content of 82%, which is expected to increase to over 90% following the licensed production of its engine. The fighter will be equipped with advanced munitions, including indigenous Astra MK-1 and MK-2 missiles for air-to-air combat, as well as precision-guided munitions like Scalp and Spice-2000.





The TEJAS MK-2, a 4.5 generation plus fighter jet, is set to begin its flight tests by March 2026, with mass production expected to start by 2029. This aircraft will feature advanced technologies, including the Uttam radar as its primary sensor, which signifies a substantial increase in indigenization compared to its predecessors. The production of the earlier variant, the TEJAS MK-1A, is anticipated to be completed by 2032.





Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)





The AMCA is India's ambitious fifth-generation fighter project, designed to perform a variety of roles including air supremacy, ground strike, and electronic warfare. The mass production of the AMCA is projected to commence by 2035.





The AMCA is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) involving ADA, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and a private company is being formed to facilitate its development. The aircraft is expected to incorporate advanced stealth features and supercruise capabilities, making it competitive with other global fifth-generation fighters.

The aircraft will be a 25-ton twin-engine fighter featuring advanced stealth capabilities, including an internal weapons bay and a Diverterless Supersonic Intake (DSI), which is a first for India. The AMCA is designed to have a low radar cross-section (RCS), enhancing its stealth profile.

Variants: The AMCA program is planned in two phases:

MK-1: This variant will utilize the General Electric F414 engine with a thrust of 90 kN. MK-2: This will feature a more powerful 110 kN engine, which is expected to be developed in collaboration with international partners, notably Safran of France.





In conclusion, India's plans for the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA reflect a strategic move towards self-reliance in defence capabilities. With the TEJAS MK-2 expected to take to the skies by 2026 and the AMCA projected for production by 2035, these developments are set to significantly enhance the operational readiness and technological edge of the Indian Air Force.





