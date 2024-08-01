



New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolence messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu over landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, that took the lives of over a hundred people and injured many more.





The Russian Embassy in India shared a post on X and said, "President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the landslides in #Kerala."





Further, Putin offered his heartfelt condolences and support to India and those affected by the landslides and wished for a speedy recovery.





"Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the landslides in Kerala. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," the post added.





Iran Embassy in India also extended its sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in the Wayanad landslides





"The Embassy of the I.R.Iran in New Delhi extends its deepest sympathies to the Government of the Republic of India and the people of #Kerala who have suffered in #WayanadLandslides. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic disaster," the Iran Embassy in India said on X.





The number of people who died in the landslides that struck the hilly areas of Meppadi in Wayanad district on Tuesday following incessant rainfall has gone up to 167, the Kerala Revenue Department said today.





According to sources from the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) Control Room in Wayanad, 96 victims have been identified, which includes 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children.





The Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after multiple devastating landslides struck Wayanad.





Further, the ministry stated that the Indian Army has intensified its rescue efforts in Wayanad, Kerala, after devastating landslides, rescuing around 1000 people, providing medical aid, and recovering the bodies of 86 deceased individuals.





"On the second day of humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations, the Indian Army intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after multiple devastating landslides struck Wayanad in Kerala on July 30. Since the initial requisition received from the civil administration in the early hours of July 30, six HADR columns comprising a strength of around 500 personnel,, including medical staff along with bridging equipment and rescue dogs, have been deployed. Around 1000 people have been rescued by the Army, provided medical aid, and evacuated to safer places. The bodies of around 86 deceased personnel have also been recovered," said the Ministry of Defence.





