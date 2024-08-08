



They provided initial shelter, food & other minor logistics to terrorists said the Police





Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested eight terror associates linked to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist outfit from the Kathua district. These were believed to be responsible for the recent July 18th attack on security forces in the region.





A senior police official described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and disrupt terrorist networks in the region. The official stated that the operation follows a successful encounter in Gandoh, where three foreign terrorists were neutralized. Intelligence from central agencies, coupled with subsequent police investigations, led to the unearthing of a major terror module.





“This terror module appears to be the primary group responsible for a recent infiltration, which has contributed to the rise in terrorist activities and movements in the upper regions of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua,” the police officer said.





He further said that kingpins of the module in active collusion with terrorist handlers across the border, played crucial role in receiving the foreign terrorists after their illegal and surreptitious entry into India in the Samba-Kathua sector.





“The module besides providing initial shelter, food and other minor logistics. They also are responsible for guiding them to the upper reaches of the mountains and jungles of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda districts around Kailash Mountain which is at the center of tri-junction of these three districts,” he added.





The police officer said that members of module have confirmed that the three terrorists killed at the Gandoh encounter had taken the help of the module in hiding and travelling without being detected till they reached the upper reaches.





They have been identified to be Mohd Lateef @ Haji Lateef, 08 other members of the module have been taken into custody as enemy agents.





The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Lateef alias Haji Lateef, the kingpin of the network, along with Akhter Ali, Saddam, Kushal, Noorani, Maqbool, Liaquat, Kasim Din, and Khadim (Qazi). All are residents of various parts of the Kathua district. Lateef, in particular, is alleged to have acted as a guide and logistic provider for terrorist groups passing through the area.





Earlier this week, Police released sketches of four Jaish terrorists behind the July 8 Machedi terror attack and the June 11 Chattergala attack.





These terrorists killed 5 Army Jawans and injured 5 others. A ₹5 lakh reward has been announced for information on each terrorist. They were last seen in the dhoks of Malhar, Bani, & Seojdhar.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







