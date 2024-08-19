



by Ravi Shankar





As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh prepares for his United States visit, the Pentagon has reaffirmed the importance of the India-US relationship. The Defence Minister’s visit, set for 23 August, will be hosted by Defence Secretary Llyod Austin at the Pentagon. The discussions are expected to have a significant impact on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, underlining the relevance of this news to international relations and defence enthusiasts.





“The relationship with India remains one of great importance. It’s one of great importance to the Indo-Pacific as well. There’s a visit coming up, and when we have more to share on that, we certainly will,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told the media.





The upcoming meeting between the leaders of India and the US holds significant importance, as it is expected to address a wide range of bilateral and regional issues. The focus will be on strengthening ties between the world’s two largest democracies. Sabrina Singh, while not sharing specific details of the meeting, emphasized its importance by stating, “I’m not going to get ahead of the Secretary or any meetings that he’s doing.”





“As always, we are committed to providing a comprehensive readout of the meeting. While I don’t have more to share at this point, we will provide detailed information after the meeting, as always,” she added, reaffirming the commitment to transparency.





The Pentagon official underscored the mutual respect and strong military relationship that India and the US share, fostering a sense of respect and consideration among the audience.





“The (Defence) Secretary, you know, visited India on one of his trips to the Indo-Pacific. India is an important partner when it comes to the Indo-Pacific and much of the NDS (National Defence Strategy) that continues to guide. This department is focused on the Indo-Pacific, and our pacing challenge of China and India has shown to be a great partner. So, our military-to-military relationship is strong,” Sabrina Singh said.





Rajnath Singh, the highest-ranking Indian Cabinet Minister, is set to visit the United States from August 23rd to 27th. This visit is of utmost importance as it coincides with a crucial time for India-US defence relations and prepares grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly anticipated visit to the US in September. Singh’s discussions are expected to address delays in crucial defence deals, which have become a pressing concern for India’s defence capabilities.





Resolving Engine Supply Delays





During his visit, Singh is expected to address the delay in the supply of engines for India’s TEJAS fighter jet. The indigenous aircraft is crucial to India’s defence modernization. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned company responsible for manufacturing the TEJAS fighter jets, has been experiencing delays due to the unavailability of engines from General Electric (GE), a US company. The HAL is eagerly awaiting the delivery of the F404 series of engines to produce the 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, as the delivery timelines have already been disrupted. These jets were ordered by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) under a contract worth ₹48,000 crore, which was signed in February 2021. The Indian Air Force will have to wait longer for the first aircraft scheduled to be delivered by 31 March 2024 as the delivery of the engines is delayed by around 10 months.





The first aircraft is now expected to be delivered in November 2024. HAL missed the March 31 deadline and had hoped to deliver the first aircraft in July, but later revised the expected delivery date to August. Rajnath Singh is expected to discuss this matter with his American counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, in order to expedite the engine supplies and ensure that HAL can meet its production targets.





Exploring Opportunity For Co-production





Singh’s upcoming visit to Tennessee, a significant hub for defence companies, will underscore the importance of India-US defence cooperation. The state is home to several key players in the industry, including Northrop Grumman, L3 Harris, Collins Aerospace, Boeing, Raytheon, and Pratt & Whitney.





In addition to addressing the TEJAS engine issue, Singh’s visit will focus on expanding India-US defence cooperation in high-technology areas. Both nations are exploring opportunities for the co-production of key defence platforms, such as the Javelin anti-tank guided missile and the Stryker armoured personnel carrier. India’s keen interest in co-producing the Stryker is a strategic move that could significantly enhance its ground combat capabilities.





Another crucial aspect of the visit will be the discussion on the joint production of the General Electric F414 jet engine. This engine, which will power the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets, represents a significant upgrade from the MK-1A. The collaboration not only enhances India’s defence capabilities but also supports its wider goal of strengthening domestic manufacturing under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





High-Tech Collaborations





During Singh’s discussions, the focus is expected to be on crucial and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor manufacturing, apart from defence hardware. The US-India initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) will likely take centre stage, and conversations may revolve around the joint development of military-grade semiconductors for precision-guided missiles and advanced systems.





Furthermore, the two nations are collaborating on space situational awareness, data fusion technologies, and infrared sensor manufacturing, with key contributions from the US Space Force and Indian startups. These technological partnerships highlight the deepening strategic alliance between India and the US in the defence sector.





Singh’s visit is seen as a step towards resolving the lingering delay in US firm GE Aerospace’s supply of the GE-F404 engines to HAL. The outcome of high-level discussions would chart out the future of India-US defence ties and pave the way for further collaboration between the two nations.



