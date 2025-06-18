



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant 35-minute phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, firmly conveyed India’s evolving doctrine on terrorism and its uncompromising stance on sovereignty and mediation.





This call, which took place after a planned in-person meeting at the G7 Summit was cancelled due to Trump’s early return to the US, marked the first direct interaction between the two leaders since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor.





During the conversation, Modi informed Trump that India now regards any act of terrorism, particularly those emanating from Pakistan, not as mere proxy actions but as acts of war. This marks a decisive shift in India’s strategic posture, signalling that any future terror attacks will be met with strong, proportionate military responses.





Modi detailed that Operation Sindoor targeted nine high-value terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, emphasizing that India’s actions were measured, precise, and non-escalatory.





The Prime Minister also categorically rejected any notion of third-party mediation on India-Pakistan matters. Modi stressed that India has never accepted, does not accept, and will never accept mediation on issues concerning Pakistan, reiterating the country’s long-standing policy of bilateral resolution without external intervention. He clarified that the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved solely through direct military-to-military communication at Pakistan’s request, and not through any US mediation or linkage to India-US trade talks, directly contradicting President Trump’s earlier claims of US involvement in brokering the truce.





Trump expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and reiterated US support for India’s fight against terrorism. Modi informed Trump that if Pakistan were to escalate further, India would respond with even greater force, as demonstrated by India’s robust counterattack that rendered several Pakistani airbases inoperable and eventually led to Pakistan’s request for a ceasefire.





The leaders also discussed broader international issues, including the Iran-Israel conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, agreeing on the importance of direct dialogue for peace. Modi invited Trump to India for the next Quad summit, an invitation Trump accepted, while declining Trump’s request for a stopover in the US due to prior commitments.





The conversation underscored India’s hardened stance against terrorism, its insistence on bilateralism with Pakistan, and its refusal to allow external mediation or trade-offs in the context of national security. Modi’s message to Trump was unequivocal: “Acts of terror will be considered acts of war,” and India’s sovereignty and security interests are non-negotiable.





Based On IANS Report







