



New York: Chief Adviser to the interim Bangladesh government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, held a bilateral meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).





Sharing a post on X, Yunus wrote, "Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, on the sidelines of the UN general assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Friday, September 27, 2024."





During the meeting, the key areas of collaboration included people-to-people exchange programmes to bolster ties between the two nations.





The Maldives President's Office said in a press release, "The two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation, including people-to-people exchange programmes, climate change adaptation, and strengthening ties in the blue economy and maritime transportation."





"President Dr Muizzu underscored the need to enhance educational ties, particularly through exchange programmes. He advocated for increased opportunities for Maldivian students, with special emphasis on internship programmes for medical students to gain valuable hands-on experience in Bangladesh," the release added.





In a display of unity, the leaders of Bangladesh and the Maldives reaffirmed their commitment and dedication to strengthening diplomatic ties and advancing strategic cooperation on issues of shared concern. "They reiterated their commitment to fostering deeper bilateral relations in the future," the release added.





Notably, Maldives and Bangladesh have a bilateral relationship characterised by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests. Both countries established diplomatic relations on September 22, 1978, according to the High Commission of Maldives in Bangladesh.





The Maldives established its diplomatic presence in Bangladesh in 2008, with Dr Abdul Samad Abdullah assuming the role of the first resident High Commissioner of Maldives to Bangladesh.





In 1998, Bangladesh established its High Commission in Maldives, with Major General Harun Ahmed Choudhury serving as the first resident High Commissioner from Bangladesh to Maldives.















