



New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's dedication to strengthening ties with BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) during a meeting of foreign ministers on Friday.





He said that this commitment aligns with India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Act East Policy.





Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Chaired the BIMSTEC informal Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York, in preparation for the BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit."





The EAM further said that the meeting focused on improving maritime and digital connectivity. He said, "Took stock of our close cooperation in health, food security, trade, investment, economy and energy. Focused on improving physical, maritime and digital connectivity across the region. Explored opportunities for capacity building, skill development and improving people-to-people ties. Development of BIMSTEC Centres of Excellence is a collective resolve. Reaffirmed India's commitment for wider engagement with BIMSTEC in line with Neighbourhood First, Vision SAGAR and Act East Policy."





Also, Jaishankar attended the India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Foreign Ministers meeting on Friday. Taking to X, he wrote, "A great meeting of the India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers today. Co-chaired with FM Dr. Vince Henderson of Dominica. Discussions around upgrading our partnership and deepening cooperation in health, IT, FinTech, capacity building, renewables and food security. Our bonds with CARICOM draw from past experiences, address current needs and aspire towards a brighter future."





Jaishankar also co-chaired the India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA. The key issues of the meeting included Digital Public Infrastructure, health, clean energy and capacity building.





Sharing pictures on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Co-chaired India-CELAC Foreign Ministers' Meeting alongside FM Enrique Reina today in New York. Our political cooperation and deepening economic linkages advance South-South cooperation. Agenda included Digital Public Infrastructure, health, clean energy and capacity building. Highlighted possibilities for greater engagement in AI, e-mobility, space, smart agriculture and drones. India and CELAC have a shared commitment to reformed multilateralism."





Meanwhile, on the sidelines of UNGA79, Jaishankar met his counterparts from several nations. He took to social media to share photos and updates from these meetings.





"Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day," Jaishankar posted.





In another post, he wrote, "A warm conversation with FM Timco Mucunski of North Macedonia at UNGA79."





The post added, "We discussed investment, connectivity, and cooperation with the region."





