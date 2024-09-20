



"This is a significant step that will enable BEL to foray into the space segment in line with the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives and strengthen its existing portfolio," BEL said in a statement.





Defence equipment supplier Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an agreement with Canada's Reliasat Inc to collaborate on space products, the company informed on September 19.





This marks BEL's foray into the space products domain. A Teaming Agreement was signed by BEL’s KV Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing), and Gurvinder Chohan, CEO, Reliasat Inc.





The partnership will leverage both companies' strengths in the space sector, and position BEL to build a strong presence into this domain. BEL said the collaboration aligns with India's 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives, and enhances company's portfolio apart from promoting self-reliance in the space industry.





Reliasat is in the business of developing next generation telecommunications satellites and evolve cost-effective satellite solutions. The company designs smart satellites equipped with AI/ML capabilities which facilitate high-capacity internet connectivity from space.





