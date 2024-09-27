



Ottawa: In an address to the Canadian Parliament, MP Chandra Arya reflected on the tragic legacy of Air India Flight 182, which was bombed mid-air by Khalistan extremists 39 years ago. Arya has criticised demands for a new enquiry into the bombing which he alleges promotes Khalistani extremists theories.





The devastating attack, which resulted in the deaths of 329 people, remains the largest mass killing in Canadian history and is a solemn reminder of the devastating impact of terrorism.





"39 years back Air India Flight 182 was blown-up mid-air from a bomb planted by Canadian Khalistan extremists. It killed 329 people and is the largest mass killing in Canadian history. Even today, the ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among few people in Canada. Two Canadian public inquiries found Khalistan extremists responsible for the bombing of Air India flight. Now there is a petition on parliament portal asking for a new enquiry promoting conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistan extremists. Mr. Bal Gupta, whose wife Rama was killed in this attack told the Globe and Mail "It's deeply frustrating. It opens up old wounds all over again. It's all garbage. It's an attempt to gain publicity and support for terrorist activities" Arya said in his speech to Parliament.





Recently in June, on the 39th anniversary of the Air India Kanishka bombing, a Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman's tribute to the victims at Queens Park in Toronto was allegedly disrupted by Pro Khalistan elements.





Speaking to ANI Bordman had said, "When the Khalistanis came to disturb and interrupt that service, I felt it was important to stand up against them," the journalist remarked, highlighting the need to support victims of terrorism while unequivocally opposing those who seek to perpetrate such acts. We have to support the victims of terrorism but also oppose those who want to commit terrorism. Standing up to evil is, is I think, an important part of what we do today. They came with their Khalistani flags and aimed to disrupt the memorial site."





The Indian High Commission in Canada had also criticised any attempts to glorify the act of terrorism.





"Any act of glorifying terrorism, including the bombing of AI-182 in 1985, is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people. It is unfortunate that such actions are allowed to be routine on many occasions in Canada," the Indian High Commission said in a statement on June 24.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed





