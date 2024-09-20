



Tel Aviv: About 30 launchers and 150 nests, military infrastructure, military buildings and a weapons warehouse: the IDF continues to attack Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.





Israel Air Force fighter jets Thursday night attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, which contained about 150 launch canisters (each rocket launcher has multiple such canisters) intended for immediate launch towards the territory of Israel.





The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon, aiming to bring security to northern Israel to enable the return of residents to their homes and achieve war goals.





For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them and used civilians as human shields—having turned southern Lebanon into… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 19, 2024





In a post on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them and used civilians as human shields--having turned southern Lebanon into a war zone. The IDF is operating to bring security to northern Israel in order to enable the return of residents to their homes and achieve war goals."





Earlier in the day, coordinated attacks across Lebanon targeted communication devices, resulting in devastating consequences. In the latest attacks, at least 20 people lost their lives and over 450 were injured, authorities said, according to a report by Al Jazeera.





The latest attack comes just a day after 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 others were wounded in a coordinated explosion of pagers in Lebanon.





Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the start of a "new phase" in the war and asserted that the focus is now on the northern arena.





Sharing a post on X, Gallant said, "We are at the start of a new phase in the war - we are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena and our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. To do so, the security situation must be changed."





Earlier on Wednesday, dozens of ambulance crews from the Lebanese Red Cross worked to rescue and evacuate those who were wounded after walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, according to CNN report.





