



On September 17, Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe [USAFE], addressed reporters’ questions about the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. According to Gen. Hecker, the training pace is not swift enough to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs.





Ukraine’s pilots, who have experience with aircraft such as the MiG-29 and Su-24 and are familiar with Eastern military tactics, are still in the learning phase of flying the F-16. As a result, the Ukrainian Air Force is cautious about deploying these pilots on the most dangerous missions until they have gained sufficient experience. It’s worth noting that this assessment aligns with our previous insights from 2023, highlighting the considerable adjustment required for pilots transitioning from the MiG-29 and Su-24 to the F-16.





Training for Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets is now underway in Romania. As of September 13, 2024, the initial group of four pilots commenced their theoretical education at the 86th Air Base in Fetesti. This effort is part of a larger international initiative involving the Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States to boost Ukraine’s air defence amid the ongoing conflict.





The program is designed to be both rapid and thorough, with practical sessions anticipated to start by year’s end. Of the 18 F-16s supplied by the Netherlands, 14 are currently functional at the training facility. The Ukrainian Air Force is specifically sending seasoned MiG-29 pilots to this program, preparing them with the necessary skills to adeptly manoeuvre F-16s in Ukraine’s defence.





The progress in training Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16 jet is moving slower than initially hoped, mainly due to several critical challenges. One significant hurdle is the limited experience Ukrainian pilots have with Western aircraft. Most have been trained on Soviet-era jets like the MiG-29 and Su-27, which have unique operational differences compared to the F-16.





This gap means more in-depth foundational training is essential before pilots can efficiently transition to the F-16. Experts from the U.S. Air Force suggest that it takes about six months of intensive training for pilots just to become adept, not counting the extra time needed to learn the complex systems and tactics specific to the F-16.





Another major obstacle is the shortage of trained aviators in Ukraine. The ongoing conflict with Russia has heavily impacted Ukraine’s air force, resulting in significant losses of both personnel and aircraft. Reports highlight that before the conflict, Ukraine had about 50 combat-ready fighter pilots, but this number has decreased considerably since then.





The urgency of the situation means that many pilots are currently engaged in active combat, making it difficult to allocate time for training. As stated by a Ukrainian military spokesperson, “We need to keep our experienced pilots in the fight while simultaneously training the next generation, but that is a delicate balance.” This situation complicates efforts to develop a sufficient cadre of pilots who can handle the F-16.





Logistical challenges and the complexities of the training program itself further delay the process. The development of a comprehensive training curriculum for the F-16 has required input from multiple NATO allies, each with its own training protocols and standards. This coordination has proven time-consuming.





The U.S. Air Force has reported that training programs are being tailored to address both the immediate needs of the Ukrainian Air Force and long-term operational goals, resulting in a slower rollout than initially planned. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted, “Training is not just about flying; it’s about integrating into a collective defence framework.” While efforts to train Ukrainian pilots are ongoing, the multifaceted challenges involved underscore the complexity and urgency of the situation.





One major obstacle in swiftly training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 is the demand for English proficiency. As the main language of NATO and U.S. military operations, English dominates the aircraft’s systems, manuals, and training programs.





Many Ukrainian pilots struggle with the language, making it tougher to grasp technical terms and operational protocols. A survey by the International Aviation English Association revealed that only about 28% of Ukrainian pilots feel confident communicating in English. This language barrier must be bridged for effective training.





Additionally, both Ukrainian and Western military officials have recognized the challenges when it comes to mastering English. This issue becomes particularly significant when discussing the F-16 training program. Some pilots have voiced concerns about the difficulty of learning a new language alongside getting acquainted with a new aircraft. Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, a notable figure in Ukraine’s air force, remarked, “Language is a hurdle that many of our pilots need to overcome, and it requires time and resources that are already stretched thin.”





Training programs are being adapted to include English language instruction along with pilot training. However, this dual focus can slow the overall progress. Addressing these linguistic challenges is crucial to ensure that pilots can communicate effectively in high-pressure situations and fully exploit the advanced capabilities of the F-16.





Agencies



