



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred critical high-altitude sustenance technologies to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to operate the Pang-Kaithal HVDC Project. This project is located at an altitude of 15,760 feet and is an important step in ensuring energy security in the Ladakh region and integrating solar power into India’s national grid.





The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a leading laboratory under DRDO, will assist PGCIL in sustaining its workforce at high altitudes during the project. An orientation workshop was organized on September 21 at PGCIL’s regional headquarters in Jammu to prepare employees for high-altitude operations as part of the 5000 MW Pang-Kaithal High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Project in Ladakh.





DRDO Transfers High-Altitude Sustenance Technologies to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltdhttps://t.co/RCAdrq1CBs pic.twitter.com/61EXwWR9ys — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 21, 2024





Earlier, DRDO signed an MoU with PGCIL to provide technical knowledge on high-altitude induction and sustenance. DIPAS, known for its pioneering work in high-altitude research, has previously formulated acclimatization protocols for the Indian Army in the Himalayan region. According to the Defence Ministry, the laboratory has developed a range of solutions for high-altitude conditions, including nutritional ration scales, protective clothing, non-conventional energy-based shelters, and cold-injury prevention creams.





Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Samir Kamat, congratulated the DIPAS team for their collaboration with PGCIL on this project of national importance.





