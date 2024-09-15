



EAM Jaishankar also holds wide-ranging discussions with Swiss Foreign Minister. Highlighting India’s approach to multilateralism and human rights was high on the agenda as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Switzerland from September 12-13, 2024





During his visit, EAM Jaishankar interacted with the leadership of International Organisations in Geneva, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, and World Health Organisation Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.





“He shared India’s approach to multilateralism, our perspectives on the evolution of human rights, current global human rights situation, and ways to address various challenges to the human rights ecosystem. He also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in public health and promote Traditional Medicine systems globally,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).





While in Geneva, EAM Jaishankar also held wide-ranging discussions with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis who hosted him in a special gesture. The two leaders held wide ranging discussions on bilateral ties, with special focus on leveraging the Free Trade Agreement between India and EFTA States (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Principality of Liechtenstein) to boost trade and investments. The leaders also discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.





“Delighted to meet Federal Councillor @ignaziocassis of Switzerland in Geneva today. Focussed on taking forward the India - EFTA TEPA. Discussed manufacturing, investment, skills, education and mobility. Appreciated the exchange of views on Ukraine,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.





“After our meeting in New Delhi in February, I had another productive exchange with FM @DrSJaishankar in #Geneva today. We talked about the dynamic bilateral relations between #India and #Switzerland & current international affairs including the war in #Ukraine,” the Swiss Foreign Minister said on X.





New Permanent Mission of India In Geneva





​EAM Jaishankar dedicated the newly built state-of-the-art Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, which houses Indian Missions dealing with the UN and other International Organizations, Conference on Disarmament, World Trade Organization, and the Consulate General of India. He also dedicated a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambekar at the Permanent Mission, and named a hall in memory of Hansa Mehta, who played a key role in promoting gender equality during the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He also planted a tree under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.





“Dedicated the new building, which houses India's Permanent Missions to UN, WTO and CD, as well as hosts our Consulate in Geneva. The state - of - the - art facility befits India's expanding global footprint and deepening engagement with international institutions,” EAM Jaishankar posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.





“Hansa Mehta was a pioneer and role model, whose contributions to international diplomacy and gender equality can never be forgotten. Happy to inaugurate the Hansa Mehta Hall @IndiaUNGeneva, in celebration of her work and ideals,” he wrote in another post.





EAM Jaishankar utilised the opportunity to interact with a large gathering of the Indian Community and Friends of India at the Permanent Mission and highlight the rapid strides made by India and India’s vision of engaging with the world. He also delivered a talk on "Global Tectonics: The Indian View of a World in Churn” at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), which was attended by a cross section of people in Geneva, including from the diplomatic community, academia, think tanks, student community and the Indian diaspora.





