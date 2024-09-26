



New York: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Bruno Rodriguez, the Foreign Minister of Cuba on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.





Jaishankar and Rodriguez met at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York and discussed their cooperation in health and food security.





In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet FM Bruno Rodriguez of Cuba in New York today. Discussed our cooperation in health and food security, as well as in training and capacity development."





Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of UNGA 79.





The two Carried forward their conversations on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good meeting with UK FS David Lammy on the sidelines of UNGA 79. Carried forward our conversations on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the conflict in Ukraine."





Jaishankar, who addressed the second G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Brazil's G20 Presidency, met some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.





"Nice to see Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland at UNGA 79," he said.





Jaishankar met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "An early morning interaction with RoK FM Cho Tae-yul on the sidelines of UNGA 79."





EAM Jaishankar met his Slovakian counterpart Juraj Blanar.





Jaishankar also interacted with the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed.





"Always nice to meet UN DSG Amina J Mohammed," he said.





Jaishankar also met Deputy General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.





The External Affairs Minister met Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar at the UNGA 79.





Jaishankar met Ahmed Fiqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia.





"Glad to meet FM Ahmed Fiqi of Somalia at UNGA 79 sidelines. Congratulated him on Somalia entering the UNSC as non-permanent member for 2025-26. Discussed enhancing our cooperation in health, education, training and capacity building."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







