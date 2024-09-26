



New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday (local time) on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.





"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold talks on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in an X post.





In response to Lavrov's post, Jaishankar posted on X, "Met FM Sergey Lavrov this afternoon at UNGA 79. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and regional issues."





He also met New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and said that it was 'nice to see' him.





"Nice to see DPM & FM Winston Peters of New Zealand at UNGA 79," Jaishankar said on X.





Jaishankar also met several delegates and diplomats on the sidelines of UNGA including Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Nurtleu, Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, and Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, among many others.





Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Belgian PM and discussed manufacturing and technology cooperation as well as exchanging their views on the situation in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





"Glad to meet PM Alexader De Croo on the sidelines of UNGA 79 today. Discussed manufacturing and technology cooperation. Also exchanged views on Ukraine," he said in a post in X.





Jaishanakar also held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and discussed an array of topics, including shipping, energy, mobility, connectivity, and defence.





"Delighted to meet FM Giorgos Gerapetritis of Greece. Our conversation was focused on shipping, energy, mobility, connectivity, and defence. Congratulated Greece on entering UNSC for 2025-26," he said in an X post.





Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and held talks with him on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





"Good meeting with UK FS David Lammy on the sidelines of UNGA 79. Carried forward our conversations on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the conflict in Ukraine," Jaishankar said in another post in X.





