



Srinagar: A 15-member foreign delegation of New Delhi-based missions today expressed satisfaction over the conduct of polls in Jammu and Kashmir.





These diplomats arrived in Srinagar this morning on the Central Government invitation to witness the second phase of Assembly elections in Kashmir. The senior diplomats were from the United States of America (USA), Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and Philippines.





The US Deputy Chief of the Mission in Delhi Jorgan K Andrews said the voting process looked healthy and democratic.





“It is a rare opportunity to come to Kashmir and see the electoral process in action and see democracy. Looks very smooth, everything is very professional, everything is well set up and it looks like a very exciting exercise,” he said.





Andrews said it was exciting to see elections being held in J&K after 10 years. “We are very pleased as diplomats to India are here to learn more about how Indian democracy works. With Kashmir’s history it is exciting to see elections here after 10 years or more without elections,” he added.





He said the process here was similar to how it happens in his country. “It is very comparable. In my country, we use schools as well for voting. So, it looks very similar,” he added.





South Korea diplomat Sang Woo Lim liked the idea of Pink polling station, an initiative of the Election Commission of India where polling stations are managed by all-female staff.





“Since the morning, we have been making rounds of polling stations. Now, here, I have come across this pink polling station, this is something which I have seen for the first time and is a key to ensure the participation of people. I have learned a lot and this is a great idea,” he told Excelsior.





“It is for the first time all of us have come to Kashmir to see the working of democracy. I see it is a beautiful place and people are very nice. It is special to witness how democracy works,” he added.





Singapore deputy head of the mission in New Delhi Cheng Wei Wei Alice said it was wonderful to be part of the delegation.





“The process is very similar to how we conduct elections in Singapore. We use Government buildings for polling stations so that it is easily accessible to voters,” she said.





