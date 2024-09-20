EOS-08 integrated with PSLV's 4th Stage just before insertion into a precise orbit





Bangalore: ISRO on Thursday said the Electro Optical-Infrared (EOIR) payload on board its latest Earth Observation Satellite 'EOS-08' has commenced its operations, offering "excellent" thermal imaging capabilities.





Data from the EOIR payload, processed using algorithms and software developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC-ISRO), at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC-ISRO), is being transformed into actionable insights, the space agency said.





These insights are expected to support a wide range of applications, from optimising agricultural practices to better managing wildfires and addressing urban heat challenges, it said.





EOS-08 was launched on August 16 on board the third developmental flight of small satellite launch vehicle SSLV-D3.





EOIR is a state-of-the-art payload aboard EOS-08, along with the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload and the SiC UV Dosimeter.





Developed by SAC-ISRO, the EOIR payload is equipped with advanced mid-wave infrared (MIR) and long-wave infrared (LWIR) channels, marking a significant advancement in thermal imaging technology with its high performance, ISRO said.





One of the first images captured by the EOIR payload was on August 19, 2024, over Pune at 07:45 AM local time, it said, adding, the MIR image highlights the payload's ability to capture high-resolution thermal images.





Images were taken over the Namibia Desert on August 21, 2024, at 11:15 AM local time, it further said, adding that the LWIR image further highlights the payload's ability to capture high-resolution thermal images with an exceptional level of detail.





Noting that the ongoing commissioning process will further validate the EOIR payload's capabilities, ultimately enhancing its role in environmental monitoring, ISRO said this includes precise applications such as improved agricultural management, more effective wildfire detection, and accurate urban heat island (UHI) mapping.





The payload's high-resolution thermal data promises to deliver actionable insights that help address pressing environmental and climate challenges, it said.





The EOIR payload's LWIR channel has been particularly effective in agricultural monitoring. By providing detailed data on soil moisture and vegetation health, the EOIR payload enables optimised water use, improved crop yields, and more efficient farm management, the space agency said.





Its ability to differentiate between fire-affected areas and surrounding landscapes makes it a powerful tool in wildfire management as well, it said.





The MIR channel has shown impressive capability in detecting heat emissions from active fire, offering critical insights for early detection and continuous monitoring of wildfires. This is crucial for assessing fire intensity and behaviour, which supports more effective response efforts to mitigate damage, ISRO said.





In urban planning, the EOIR payload's thermal imagery has been instrumental in mapping Urban Heat Islands (UHI), it said, adding that the ability to capture detailed temperature variations within urban environments enhances efforts to design sustainable cities that mitigate heat-related challenges.





