A series of high-level official engagements between India and the Philippines during the course of this week have set the tone for stronger cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral ties ranging from defence and security to trade and investment.





The 14th India-Philippines Policy Consultation Talks and 5th Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi on September 9, 2024 in New Delhi saw both sides conduct a comprehensive review of their bilateral relations.





A few days later, the fifth meeting of the India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) held in Manila on September 11, 2024, had officials from India and the Philippines taking stock of military cooperation, particularly when it comes to maritime security.





Additionally, the 3rd India-Philippines Service to Service Joint Staff Talks held in Manila on September 10, 2024, saw both sides reaffirm their commitment towards mutual collaboration.





These high-level talks come as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations. Over the years, India and the Philippines have seen their relationship evolve into a broad-based partnership, with cooperation extending across numerous sectors.





India’s "Act East" policy has played a crucial role in this evolving partnership, further strengthening ties with Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines. The policy emphasizes connectivity, security, and the fostering of economic and cultural linkages, all of which were at the forefront of the recent dialogues.





Expanding Cooperation In Key Areas





According to information released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 10, 2024, during the 14th India-Philippines Policy Consultation Talks and 5th Strategic Dialogue, India and the Philippines agreed on expanding cooperation in key areas such as defence and security, trade and investment, healthcare, education, energy, agriculture, digital and financial technology, space, connectivity, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.





The Indian delegation was led by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Philippines delegation was headed by Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs.





The discussions at Monday's meeting reflect the countries' shared interests in fostering regional stability, promoting mutual economic growth, and addressing global challenges such as climate change and maritime security. This alignment of interests has brought the two nations closer than ever before.





Focus On Consolidating Defence Ties





India’s Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited Manila on September 11, 2024, for the fifth meeting of the India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC). He co-chaired the talks with his counterpart, Senior Undersecretary, Ministry of National Defence of Philippines Irineo Cruz Espino.





Defence Secretary Aramane invited the Philippines to partner with the Indian defence industry in co-development and co-production of equipment. The Philippines also invited investments in long-term equity partnership towards promoting assured supply chains. It acknowledged and appreciated India’s functioning and proven template of defence Industry indigenisation, India’s Ministry of Defence said after the meeting.





Both sides affirmed the commitment to support each other to achieve the goal of self-reliance in defence production. They appreciated the operationalisation of White Shipping Information Exchange and opening of defence wing at Embassy of India, Manila in near future, the Ministry added.





During the visit, the Indian Defence Secretary also called on Secretary of National Defense, Philippines (Defence Minister of Philippines) Gilbert Eduardo Gerardo Cojuangco Teodoro Jr. and conveyed the greetings of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





The JDCC, formed in 2006, has served as a key platform for defence dialogues between the two countries. The latest meeting elevates the co-chairing level to Secretary rank, following the fourth JDCC meeting held in March 2023 in New Delhi.





The 3rd India-Philippines Service to Service Joint Staff Talks also took place in Manila. According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, who represented the Indian Tri-Services delegation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment towards mutual collaboration in common and peaceful objectives. The Philippines side was headed by their General Headquarters.





Strengthening India’s Engagement With Southeast Asia





The Philippines, as the country coordinator for ASEAN-India relations, is playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s engagement with the Southeast Asian region. The upcoming ASEAN summit, scheduled for October 2024, is expected to feature high-level participation from both nations. This summit will likely produce key outcome documents that will define the next phase of cooperation between India and ASEAN in areas like functional cooperation, political dialogue, and economic collaboration.





India’s partnership with ASEAN remains a cornerstone of its Act East policy. The Philippines, being an active ASEAN member, is well-positioned to further deepen ties between India and the regional bloc. Multilateral cooperation on issues like regional security, trade facilitation, and sustainable development will be central to these dialogues.





The 14th India-Philippines Policy Consultation Talks and the visit of Defence Secretary Aramane to Manila highlight the growing strategic convergence between India and the Philippines. As both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, their partnership has evolved into a robust relationship, marked by mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to regional peace and stability. With growing collaboration in defence, maritime security, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, India and the Philippines are poised to take their relationship to new heights, ensuring that their ties remain a pillar of strength in the Indo-Pacific region.





