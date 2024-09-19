



The Indus Water Treaty (IWT), a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, was signed on September 19, 1960.





India has sent a notice to Pakistan demanding a modification of the Indus Waters Treaty, News 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources. According to the notice, New Delhi stated that maintaining the treaty in its current form is no longer feasible given present-day scenario, and thus it requires revision. India has labelled the treaty as 'one-sided' and suggested that various provisions need reassessment.





The Indus system of rivers comprises three Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej and their tributaries) and three Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab and their tributaries). As per the treaty, India controls about 20% of the total water of the Indus system, while Pakistan gets about 80%.





Security analysts in India argue that the treaty is unfair given the country's larger size, population, and growing water needs. Also, given the political and military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, some analysts argue that the treaty gives Pakistan a strategic advantage over India. They claim that India should have more leverage over the western rivers, particularly in times of conflict or heightened tensions.





