With drones gaining increasing relevance in the modern battlefield for combat as well as logistic support, the Indian Army is looking at revolutionising high-altitude warfare through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.





To redefine military capabilities in high-altitude environments, the Army is tapping into the power of cutting-edge indigenous technology, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and tactical superiority in some of the most challenging terrain through the use of drones, a defence spokesperson said.





Drones are playing an increasingly significant role in modern warfare as seen in recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. The roles are expanding across various domains to include surveillance, logistics, precision strikes, communication etc. Their growing role reflects their versatility, effectiveness and potential to transform military operations.





Towards his end, a two-day Him-drone-a-thon - 2, showcasing indigenous technology, kicked off on Tuesday at Wari La pass in Ladakh which is situated at an altitude of over 15,000 feet. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.





The event is offering a platform to over 20 drone manufacturers for showcasing a spectrum of drone solutions designed for high-altitude applications. These products spanned across domains of surveillance, logistics, loitering munitions, swarm and first-person view (FPV) operations.





The extreme terrain of Ladakh provided an authentic test bed for validating the performance and global applicability of these systems, opening doors for India to become a key player in the global drone industry.





Special focus was laid on logistics and FPV categories. The event enabled the Army to shortlist a number of products for potential procurement while also recommending improvements and modifications for a few other products.





Him-drone-a-thon - 2 is poised to transform India’s role on the global stage in terms of defence technology, particularly in extreme and high-altitude environments. By harnessing indigenous innovations, the Indian Army is not only enhancing its military capabilities but also driving a wave of technological advancements that will benefit both military and civilian applications in challenging terrains, the spokesperson added.





The event is also in line with the Army’s vision for 2024 as the ‘Year of Technology Absorption’, highlighting the essential role that drone technology will play in future military operations, besides underlining the immense potential for local innovation as well as export opportunities.





