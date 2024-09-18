



The Indian Army has been rapidly modernizing its infrastructure, and it is actively utilizing construction 3D printing. In a new development, the Indian Army has unveiled an on-site 3D printed construction at the Military Hospital in Jhansi Cantonment.





This project, a collaboration between the Military Engineer Services (MES), the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), and Simpliforge Creations, represents a significant step forward in the Army’s ongoing technological advancements, especially in addressing logistical challenges in remote and inaccessible areas.





The structure was officially unveiled by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Tiger Division as part of the Army’s “Year of Technology Absorption 2024” initiative, which emphasizes the growing importance of innovative solutions in Army operations. Unlike previous 3D printing efforts, which were carried out off-site, this milestone emphasizes the transformative potential of on-site 3D printing, which has the potential to revolutionize military infrastructure by ensuring faster, more efficient, and flexible construction.





The technology provides significant advantages by overcoming logistical challenges and increasing adaptability to a variety of environmental conditions.





“The ability to execute on-site 3D-printed construction is a game changer for our forces, especially in terrains where traditional construction methods are less effective. This breakthrough would enhance the Army’s ability to respond swiftly to infrastructural needs, bolstering readiness in remote and challenging environments.”





The project was made possible through a collaboration between IIT-Hyderabad, MES Jhansi, and Simpliforge Creations. With the success of this initiative, the Indian Army plans to expand the use of on-site 3D printing in a variety of applications, particularly in areas where traditional construction techniques may be impractical. The project establishes a new standard in infrastructure development by providing quick, dependable, and long-lasting solutions.





“This development not only strengthens the operational readiness of the Indian Army but also sets a new standard for innovation in military construction,” said the chief of staff. As the Army pushes the boundaries of technological integration, the initiative demonstrates a broader commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and operations in accordance with global standards.





Senior military officials were present at the event, which is being hailed as a watershed moment in the Army’s modernization efforts. This ground-breaking achievement is expected to spur further progress, putting the Indian Army at the forefront of infrastructure innovation and defence technology.





Similar Defence Projects





3D printed bunkers for Indian Army Troops in Eastern Ladakh







India’s defence establishment is actively researching and experimenting with 3D printing for construction. The Army and Air Force, in particular, have constructed a variety of structures, including 3D printed bunkers in the Eastern Ladakh region, barracks in Gandhinagar, a runway controller hut at the Pune airbase, the G+1 3D Printed House for Troops in Ahmedabad, an on-site guard room and sentry post in Chennai, and more.





