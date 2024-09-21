



New York: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick-off his much-awaited US visit, the Indian diaspora living there eagerly awaits his arrival, terming it a "proud moment" for the Indians.





PM Modi's three-day visit to the US begins Saturday, September 21, packed with high-level meetings with global leaders, the annual Quad summit, and participation in key discussions at the United Nations.





He will be attending the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York.





Along with that, he will hold some key bilateral meetings during his visit.





Describing his excitement ahead of the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister, Mohammad Zaid, an Indian student said he is "very excited and looking forward" to PM Modi's arrival.





"...America is like a superpower. The Indian Prime Minister is coming and it's a proud moment for all the Indians living here, I am very excited and looking forward to it," Zaid told ANI.





Another Indian, residing in Boston, Nagendra, said that he has come all the way to New York, to attend Prime Minister Modi's event with the diaspora.





"I come all the way from Boston to attend PM Modi's event with the diaspora. I am happy to be here," he said.





PM Modi will visit the US from September 21-23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.





The Indian diaspora is also excited to get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. Over 24,000 Indian-Americans have registered to attend his community event on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, which has a seating capacity of 15,000.





This event, titled "Modi & US: Progress Together," will be a celebration of the diversity and success of the Indian-American community, featuring cultural performances and appearances by prominent Indian-American figures.





During his visit to the United States, one of the key events to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the 'Summit of the Future,' scheduled for September 23 at the United Nations.





The Summit is a high-level event, bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future. The summit serves as a moment to mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation can effectively achieve agreed goals and tackle emerging threats and opportunities.





The theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called the summit a "once in a generation UN Summit."





