



New York: Suhag Shukla, head of the organising committee for the "Modi and US" event, summed up the essence of the event, stating that it's a celebration of the Indian-American diaspora, which is an integral part of India's soft power.





Speaking with ANI, Shukla said, "Modi and US is really about India and US. It's a celebration of Indian-American diaspora, our love for homeland and also for the US-India partnership... The Indian diaspora is part of India's soft power. We are the cultural ambassadors... which exemplifies unity in diversity."





Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Indian diaspora Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York's Long Island during a community event on September 22, during his three-day US visit.





Shukla further said that 25,000 people had registered for the passes. "The response to the program was overwhelming and I think overwhelming is an understatement. We have capacity for about 13,000 people... We have 25,000 people across US registered for passes," she said.





Meanwhile, Jagdish Sewhani, Head organising committee for the event 'Modi and US' said that they have been working for past several days to make this program a success.





Speaking with ANI, Sewhani said, "This is a magnificent event which is going to take place... We are so blessed and lucky that after 10 years PM Modi is going to address us... For the past several days we have been working day and night to make this program a huge success..."





He added, "Around 15,000 people will come... From all the US states, people are coming. You will see India on September 22 at 10:00 am here."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other world leaders will arrive in Wilmington on Saturday morning (local time) for the Quad Summit in US President Joe Biden's hometown, Delaware.





Biden is hosting the leaders of India, Australia, and Japan and will hold bilateral meetings with them.





The gathering will be the first time that Joe Biden, as President, has ever asked a foreign leader to visit Wilmington, a reflection of his closeness with each dignitary: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.





