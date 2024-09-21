



ISRO has unveiled its new rocket named Soorya, which stands at an impressive height of 93 meters, making it taller than the Qutab Minar, which is 73 meters tall. This new addition to India's space program is designed to enhance the country's capabilities in launching satellites and conducting space missions. The announcement emphasizes ISRO's commitment to advancing its technological prowess and expanding its reach in space exploration.





India's Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) which is also referred to as the Soorya Rocket will be 93 metres tall, almost 21 meters taller than the iconic Qutab Minar in New Delhi. A sum of ₹8,239 crore has been allocated by the Centre in its approval for the development of NGLV which will be completed by 2032.





The Soorya rocket's development is part of a broader initiative by ISRO to innovate and improve its launch vehicles, aiming to compete more effectively in the global space market. This rocket is expected to play a crucial role in future missions, potentially including crewed spaceflights and interplanetary explorations.





