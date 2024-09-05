



Ottawa: In a major blow to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his key ally Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party withdrew support from the Liberal Party putting Trudeau's minority government at risk an year ahead of the next general elections, CBC News reported.





The party made the announcement in a video posted to social media Wednesday afternoon. The deal was scheduled to run until June 2025.





Jagmeet Singh, who helped Trudeau keep his minority government in power, attacked the Canadian PM for caving to "corporate greed" and claimed that the Liberals have "let people down."





"Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," Singh said in the video," Singh said.





"There is another, even bigger battle ahead. The threat of Pierre Poilievre and Conservative cuts. From workers, from retirees, from young people, from patients, from families -- he will cut in order to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs," he added.





According to a spokesperson for NDP, the plan to end the agreement was in the works for the past two weeks -- and that the party would not inform the Liberal government of its decision until an hour before the video was scheduled to go live online.





CBC News reported, citing a senior government source, that the Prime Minister's Office was informed at 12:47 pm ET, while Singh posted the video on social media at 12:55 pm ET.





In his first reaction to Singh withdrawing support, PM Trudeau said his government is more focused on tackling the issues of affordability crisis and climate change.





Speaking in Rocky Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, Trudeau said,





"These are the things that we're focused on. I'll let others focus on politics," Trudeau said at a event in Rocky Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador. "I really hope the NDP stays focused on how we can deliver for Canadians, as we have over the past years, rather than focusing on politics."





Trudeau further affirmed hope that the next election will not happen "until next fall" so that his government has time to move forward on pharmacare, dental care, and school food programmes.





Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Singh's announcement a "stunt" and criticized him for not saying whether he would vote non-confidence in the government, CBC News reported.





"He came out and claimed that he was wrong, that the coalition was a bad, costly idea, but he refuses to commit to voting for a carbon tax election," Poilievre told reporters in Nanaimo, British Columbia.





Poilievre called on Singh to commit to voting for an election at the earliest opportunity when the House of Commons returns.





"Right now, we don't have a calendar to indicate when we can put forward a motion," he said. "After Sellout Singh did this stunt today, he is going to have to vote on whether he keeps Justin Trudeau's costly government in power, or whether he triggers a carbon tax election."





Jagmeet Singh has also said that his party, the NDP is ready for an election.





In a media release accompanying his announcement, Singh said, "The NDP is ready for an election, and voting non-confidence will be on the table with each and every confidence measure."





A by-election in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, formerly held by the Liberals, will be held on September 16.





The NDP kept the minority Liberal government in power through the confidence-and-supply agreement, in exchange for movement on key priorities such as dental care benefits, one-time rental supplements for low-income tenants, and a temporary doubling of the GST rebate, as reported by CBC News.





But some of the promises made to NDP by the Liberal government are yet to be fully realised.





Pharmacare legislation hasn't passed the Senate, and a bill to implement Elections Act changes is still before the House. Additionally, the promised Safe Long-Term Care Act has yet to be tabled.





However, the end of the confidence-and-supply agreement doesn't necessarily mean an immediate election. The Liberals could seek the support of the Bloc Quebecois or try to continue negotiating with the NDP on a case-by-case basis, CBC News reported.





