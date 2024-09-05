



On the back of the strong performance of the services sector, computer hardware and software, trading and telecommunications, India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows in the first quarter of the current financial year reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 47.8 per cent. As per the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the FDI equity inflows in the country in Q1FY25 increased to USD 16.17 billion.





The total FDI inflows in India increased by 28 per cent YoY to USD 22.49 billion in Q1FY25. The FDI equity inflow was USD 10.9 billion during the corresponding quarter a year ago. The FDI equity inflows in the country reported a dip of 3 per cent YoY in FY 23-24 as the figure fell to USD 44.42 billion in FY 23-24 as compared with USD 46.03 billion in FY 22-23, the data revealed.





Singapore emerged as the top investing country as India received an FDI equity inflow of USD 3.9 billion in Q1FY25 from Singapore. Mauritius came second with USD 3.2 billion FDI equity inflow into India during the quarter. The United States of America, the Netherlands and Japan took up the later three spots to emerge as the top five countries in that list.





India witnessed the highest FDI equity inflow in May at USD 5.85 billion, followed by June at USD 5.41 billion. April saw the lowest FDI equity inflow during the quarter at USD 4.91 billion, as per the official data from the department.





Maharashtra attracted the highest FDI equity inflow during the quarter, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat. While Maharashtra attracted USD 8.48 billion worth of FDI equity inflow during the period, Karnataka managed to attract USD 2.28 billion worth of FDI equity inflow and Gujarat’s figure for the same was USD 1.02 billion.





