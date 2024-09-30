Machinery in the supercapacitor unit at Keltron, supercapacitors manufactured by Keltron





Kannur: The first supercapacitor manufacturing centre in India has been established at the Keltron facility in Kannur. This project, which costs Rs 42 crores, has completed its initial phase with an investment of ₹18 crore. The Keltron Component Complex is optimistic because of the market success of its experimental supercapacitors, marking a major step towards becoming a world-class manufacturer of electronic components.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Supercapacitor Manufacturing Centre on October 1, with Minister for Industries P Rajeev presiding over the ceremony. The project has been developed with technical support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Keltron has also been collaborating with organisations such as C-MET and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for several years.





Advanced Manufacturing Facilities





The centre features advanced dry rooms built at a cost of ₹4 crore and includes machines imported from various countries. It will produce supercapacitors with capacities ranging from 3 to 500 farads. The market prices for these supercapacitors will range from ₹25 to ₹1,450, excluding GST. The facility aims to manufacture up to 2,000 units per day and expects an annual turnover of ₹22 crore, with projected profits of ₹3 crore by the fourth year.





Understanding Supercapacitors





Supercapacitors are high-capacity devices capable of providing quick bursts of energy. They can be used for a variety of applications, from some time on a bike with a dead battery to powering spacecraft. Compared to ordinary capacitors, supercapacitors have much higher storage capacity and can charge and discharge energy faster than traditional batteries.





These devices can withstand more charge and discharge cycles than rechargeable batteries, making them versatile for applications that require power ranging from milli-watt to hundreds of kilowatts. They can be used in automotive systems, renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy metres, inverters, and even defence equipment. Recognising their potential, ISRO and DRDO have partnered in this project, and various engineering colleges have begun to explore these technologies.





Growing Demand And Potential





According to K G Krishnakumar, managing director of Keltron Component Complex, Kannur, there is a rising trend in using supercapacitors instead of traditional batteries, particularly in colder regions and in electric vehicles. The potential for supercapacitors is considerable in both the space and defence sectors. After ten years of research, the supercapacitors have been launched on an experimental basis, and early success has generated increasing demand.





