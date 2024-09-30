



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (September 29, 2024) said India would have given a larger bailout package to Pakistan than sought by Islamabad from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had the neighbouring nation maintained friendly relations with New Delhi.





Addressing an election rally in Gurez assembly segment of Bandipora district, Mr. Singh referred to the Prime Minister's development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced in 2014-15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"Modi ji in 2014-15 announced a special package for development of Jammu and Kashmir which has now reached ₹90,000 crore. The amount is much bigger than what Pakistan was seeking from the IMF [as bailout package]," the senior BJP leader said.





Mr. Singh referred to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous statement that "we can change friends but we cannot change the neighbours".





"I said, my Pakistani friends, why have strained relations, we are neighbours. If we had good relations, we would have given more money than the IMF," he added.





Mr. Singh said the Centre gives money to Jammu and Kashmir for development while Pakistan has been misusing financial aid for a long time.





"It seeks money from other countries to run a terrorism factory on its soil," he added.





The Defence Minister said Kashmir will again become a paradise on earth when Mr. Vajpayee's dream of restoring "Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat" in the valley is achieved.





Mr. Singh said Pakistan, which has used terrorism as a tool against India, has been isolated at the international forums with some of its trusted allies also stepping back.





"Whenever we have investigated terrorism, we have found Pakistani involvement. Our successive governments have tried to make Pakistan understand that they should stop terror camps but to no avail. Pakistan is frustrated after revocation of Article 370 and is making attempts to revive terror. They do not want democracy to take roots here. [But] India is strong enough that it can take on Pakistan on its soil. If anyone in Pakistan carries out an attack on India, we can crossover and respond," he added.





Mr. Singh said Pakistan has been isolated now.





"Even Turkey, which used to support Pakistan, has not made mention of Kashmir at the UNGA," he added.





The BJP leader said since his party's government came to power at the Centre, peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir.





"The business of terrorism is not going to last very long now," he added.





Reiterating the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto, Mr. Singh said, "As the defence minister, I assure you that if [BJP candidate] Faqeer Mohammad Khan wins, more people from Gurez will be recruited in the Indian Army."





He said the biggest demand put forth from Gurez is construction of a tunnel through the Razdan pass that will establish all-weather connectivity with the rest of the country.





Electricity is supplied round the clock, internet towers have been installed. Roads have become better and they will be further improved, he added.





"As the defence minister of the country, I assure you that after polls I will bring the concerned minister here to discuss it," he said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







