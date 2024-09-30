



The Rafale-Marine jets deal is crucial for the Indian Navy as it aims to enhance its maritime strike capabilities





Paris: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will embark on a two-day visit to France starting Monday, where final discussions on the Rafale Marine jet deal are expected to take place. The visit comes after France submitted its final price offer for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets, which includes 22 single-seaters and four twin-seater trainer versions. This deal is critical for the Indian Navy as it seeks to replace its aging fleet of MiG-29K fighters and enhance its maritime strike capabilities.





France Offers Final Price





France has submitted the final price offer for the *26 Rafale Marine jet deal* to India, just ahead of Doval's visit to the country. According to wire agency ANI, the French side provided its best and final offer after intense negotiations, which included a significant price reduction. This comes as both nations work towards finalising the contract, which is crucial for boosting the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities.





Doval's two-day visit to France is expected to focus on wrapping up the deal, following the submission of this final offer.





Key Negotiations Near Completion





India is keen to finalise the contract by the end of this fiscal year. After tough negotiations, France has provided a significant price reduction, and Doval’s meetings with French officials are expected to bring the deal closer to closure. The Defence Acquisition Council has already approved the proposal, making it a priority for both nations to wrap up the agreement swiftly.





Make In India And Indigenous Components





During the negotiations, India and France have also focused on incorporating more Make in India components into the deal. This is in line with India’s broader goal of developing its own defence manufacturing industry. Additionally, India has requested the integration of indigenous systems such as the Astra beyond visual range missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and the Uttam radar for future upgrades. However, integrating these systems could extend the project timeline.





Boost For Indian Navy





The procurement of Rafale Marine jets from Dassault Aviation is seen as a major step in strengthening the Indian Navy's capabilities, especially as the navy has been facing shortages in aircraft and submarines. This purchase will mark India’s second major acquisition from France in recent years, following the deal for 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force.





